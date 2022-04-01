Left Menu

Dutch inflation at 11.9% y/y in March

Dutch inflation rose to 11.9% year-on-year in March, the country's statistics office said on Friday, the most since the mid-1970s, due to a spike in energy prices following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Inflation in the energy-intensive Dutch economy had been 7.3% in February, Statistics Netherlands said, about 2% higher than Eurozone averages in that month. Eurozone figures for March are due out later Friday.

Reuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 01-04-2022 14:22 IST | Created: 01-04-2022 14:00 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Netherlands

Dutch inflation rose to 11.9% year-on-year in March, the country's statistics office said on Friday, the most since the mid-1970s, due to a spike in energy prices following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Inflation in the energy-intensive Dutch economy had been 7.3% in February, Statistics Netherlands said, about 2% higher than Eurozone averages in that month.

Eurozone figures for March are due out later Friday. A Dutch government move to lower taxes on gasoline goes into effect this week, but Prime Minister Mark Rutte has warned it will be impossible to fully compensate lost purchasing power.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

