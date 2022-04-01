Russia won't turn off gas supplies to Europe from Friday, Kremlin says

Rouble payments that Russia is insisting on for its gas exports will affect settlements due in late April and May, and Russia will not turn off gas supplies to Europe on Friday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

President Vladimir Putin signed an order on Thursday stipulating the change of currency, which European governments have called an unacceptable breach of contract. "Does this mean that if there is no confirmation in roubles, then gas supplies will be cut off from April 1? No, it doesn't, and it doesn't follow from the decree," Peskov told reporters.

He said it would affect payments from the second half of April, and Gazprom would work with its customers to implement the new rules. Peskov said that Russia could at some point abandon the rouble order if conditions changed, but "in the current conditions, roubles are the most preferable and reliable option for us".

Asked about German media reports on the possibility of Germany nationalising some Gazprom subsidiaries, Peskov said it would be a serious violation of international law. He said Russia was witnessing "gangster actions" in relation to the seizure of its property.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)