ARECA & COCONUT PRICES

Following are Friday's areca and coconut prices: Areca (per quintal) Old Supari: Rs 47000 to Rs 53000, model Rs 52000 New Supari: Rs 38000 to Rs 45000, model Rs 42500 Koka: Rs 25000 to Rs 34000, model Rs 30000 Coconut (per thousand) 1st quality: Rs 16000 to Rs 20000, model Rs 18000 2nd quality: Rs 10000 to Rs 15000, model Rs 14000.

