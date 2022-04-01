IEA concludes extraordinary meeting on oil releases - Japan
Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 01-04-2022 19:46 IST | Created: 01-04-2022 19:44 IST
- Country:
- Japan
Member countries of the International Energy Agency concluded an extraordinary meeting aimed at stabilizing oil markets in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Japan's Industry Ministry said on Friday, without specifying any results.
"Minister Koichi Hagiyuda attended an IEA emergency meeting on Friday in which member countries discussed additional coordinated actions related to oil reserves to respond to the current energy situation." (Reporting By Yuka Obayashi; Writing by Noah Browning; editing by David Evans)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Japan
- Russia
- David Evans
- Ukraine
- Industry Ministry
- International Energy Agency
Advertisement
ALSO READ
TOP WRAP 14-Biden calls Putin a war criminal as Russia says mission 'going to plan'
Top auction houses cancel Russian art sales in London
Powerful quake off north Japan kills 4, more than 90 injured
Thousands of households without power in northeast Japan after earthquake kills four
Russia sanctions pierce luxury jet world's ultra-private bubble