Italy continues hunt for gas supply diversity

Italys foreign minister was visiting Azerbaijan on Friday as part of Italys efforts to diversify its natural gas supply following Russias invasion of Ukraine. Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio will discuss the possibility of increasing the supply of gas from Azerbaijan through the Trans-Adriatic pipeline, which was developed as an alternative to Russia supplies.

PTI | Milan | Updated: 01-04-2022 20:24 IST | Created: 01-04-2022 20:21 IST
Italy's foreign minister was visiting Azerbaijan on Friday as part of Italy's efforts to diversify its natural gas supply following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Italy buys 40 per cent of its gas from Russia, which Premier Mario Draghi acknowledged Thursday was directly financing Russia's war. Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio will discuss the possibility of increasing the supply of gas from Azerbaijan through the Trans-Adriatic pipeline, which was developed as an alternative to Russia supplies. The pipeline transported its first gas at the end of 2020. Di Maio has been on missions to Qatar, Algeria, Angola and Congo as Italy seeks to replace Russian gas.

