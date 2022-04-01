Italy continues hunt for gas supply diversity
Italys foreign minister was visiting Azerbaijan on Friday as part of Italys efforts to diversify its natural gas supply following Russias invasion of Ukraine. Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio will discuss the possibility of increasing the supply of gas from Azerbaijan through the Trans-Adriatic pipeline, which was developed as an alternative to Russia supplies.
- Country:
- Italy
Italy's foreign minister was visiting Azerbaijan on Friday as part of Italy's efforts to diversify its natural gas supply following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Italy buys 40 per cent of its gas from Russia, which Premier Mario Draghi acknowledged Thursday was directly financing Russia's war. Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio will discuss the possibility of increasing the supply of gas from Azerbaijan through the Trans-Adriatic pipeline, which was developed as an alternative to Russia supplies. The pipeline transported its first gas at the end of 2020. Di Maio has been on missions to Qatar, Algeria, Angola and Congo as Italy seeks to replace Russian gas.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russia
- Russian
- Trans-Adriatic
- Algeria
- Congo
- Italy
- Luigi Di Maio
- Qatar
- Di Maio
- Angola
- Ukraine
- Azerbaijan
- Mario
ALSO READ
UN to host pledging conference with UK, Germany, Qatar in Afghanistan for humanitarian support
Qatar preps for World Cup in shadow of Ukraine war
Energy Capital & Power partners with ANPG for Angola Oil and Gas 2022
German economy minister spoke with Qatari officials about inflows of Russian wealth
Qatar Airways diverts Delhi-Doha flight to Karachi after smoke indication in cargo hold