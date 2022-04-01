Consumer staples lift UK's FTSE 100 to fourth week of gains

London's FTSE 100 rose on Friday and marked its fourth consecutive weekly gains with consumer staples and miners leading advances, while sports good retailer Frasers jumped after unveiling a new share buyback plan.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 closed 0.3% higher, with Reckitt Benckiser Group climbing 3.1% after Barclays raised its price target on the Lysol cleaning products maker's stock. Other consumer staples including Unilever and Diageo were among the top gainers, benefiting from a weaker pound.

"I don't think that the actual rally in equity prices is sustainable. But I still believe that the FTSE 100 is in a better position to outperform the European and U.S. peers due to high exposure to energy and commodity prices," said Ipek Ozkardeskaya, a senior analyst at Swissquote. "For now, the best place to be in for investors is still oil- and energy-related investments, even though we may see a downside correction after such a strong rally over the past couple of weeks."

The FTSE 100 has risen 2.1% so far this year, compared with a 5.9% drop in the pan-European STOXX 600 and a 4.8% fall in the U.S. benchmark S&P 500 index. Miners rose more than 2.1%, with Rio Tinto, Glencore and Anglo American up between 1.3% and 2.6%.

The London Metal Exchange suspended deliveries of some Russian produced metals into its approved warehouses in Britain, although there is none stored in them at present. The domestically focussed mid-cap FTSE 250 index advanced 0.3% on Friday, with Bridgepoint Group up 3.8%, among top gainers after Citigroup upgraded the stock to "buy" from "neutral".

Frasers gained 3.5% after announcing a new 70 million pound share buyback plan. European governments and companies were working on Friday on a common approach to Russia's demand that they pay for its gas in roubles as the threat of an imminent supply halt eased.

