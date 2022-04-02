Ukraine's gold and forex reserves stand at $29 bln, says official

Ukraine's gold and foreign currency reserves stand at $29 billion, the same level as before Russia's invasion thanks to external financial support, the president's economic adviser Oleh Ustenko said on national television on Saturday.

"Before the war it was $29 billion, then it dropped to $27.5 billion, then there was a currency injection and we are again at the level of $29 billion," he said, expressing confidence that the hryvnia currency rate could be kept stable.

