Assam: Sexual harassment accused made to walk through village wearing garland of shoes

The police arrested a man for allegedly molesting a 7-year-old minor girl in Assam's Biswanath district on Sunday.

ANI | Biswanath (Assam) | Updated: 03-04-2022 18:54 IST | Created: 03-04-2022 18:54 IST
Assam: Sexual harassment accused made to walk through village wearing garland of shoes
Man walked through village wearing garland of shoes for allegedly molesting minor in Assam. Image Credit: ANI
The police arrested a man for allegedly molesting a 7-year-old minor girl in Assam's Biswanath district on Sunday. The incident took place in the Kathonibari area in Biswanath district where a group of villagers had allegedly thrashed the man, painted his face and made him to walk through the entire village wearing a garland of footwear. The accused was identified as Mohim Bora (56) who is also a resident of the same village. The mother of the victim minor girl said that when her daughter was playing in front of the accused person's house, he lured the girl and took her inside his house and allegedly molested her.

Leena Doley, Superintendent of Police (SP) of Biswanath district told ANI that "the accused was arrested and a case has been registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act." "The man had molested the minor girl and we will take action as per the law," Doley added further. (ANI)

