Ukraine's agriculture minister warns over global prices

Reuters | Lviv | Updated: 04-04-2022 11:46 IST | Created: 04-04-2022 11:34 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Ukraine's agriculture minister said on Monday he expects "quite a large harvest" this year and hopes Ukraine will be able to export grain, but warned that continuation of the war would mean higher prices for all countries.

The minister, Mykola Solskyi, said the situation was "difficult" with fuel, which is needed for spring fields.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

