Moscow to respond to expulsion of its diplomats from Germany - Interfax

Moscow will respond to Germany's decision to expel 40 Russian diplomats, Interfax news agency reported on Monday, citing the Russian foreign ministry.

Germany decided on Monday to declare undesirable a "significant number" of officials at the Russian embassy, Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said, adding that Berlin would also boost its support to Ukraine's armed forces.

