Moscow to respond to expulsion of its diplomats from Germany - Interfax

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 04-04-2022 22:01 IST | Created: 04-04-2022 21:51 IST
Moscow to respond to expulsion of its diplomats from Germany - Interfax
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Moscow will respond to Germany's decision to expel 40 Russian diplomats, Interfax news agency reported on Monday, citing the Russian foreign ministry.

Germany decided on Monday to declare undesirable a "significant number" of officials at the Russian embassy, Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said, adding that Berlin would also boost its support to Ukraine's armed forces.

