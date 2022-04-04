Moscow to respond to expulsion of its diplomats from Germany - Interfax
Moscow will respond to Germany's decision to expel 40 Russian diplomats, Interfax news agency reported on Monday, citing the Russian foreign ministry.
Germany decided on Monday to declare undesirable a "significant number" of officials at the Russian embassy, Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said, adding that Berlin would also boost its support to Ukraine's armed forces.
