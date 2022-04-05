Left Menu

Lok Sabha proceedings adjourned till 12 noon following opposition uproar

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-04-2022 11:54 IST | Created: 05-04-2022 11:53 IST
Lok Sabha proceedings adjourned till 12 noon following opposition uproar
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

Lok Sabha proceedings were on Tuesday adjourned till 12 noon following uproar by opposition parties over price rise and other issues.

As soon as the House met at 11 am, members belonging to the Congress, DMK, Trinamool Congress and Left parties entered the well raising slogans against the Modi government over price rise, especially fuel price.

TRS members also raised slogans in the well, displaying placards demanding paddy procurement from the state by the Centre. The Shiv Sena and NCP too joined the opposition protest later.

Initially, Speaker Om Birla ignored the protests and continued the proceedings of the House.

However, as the opposition protest continued, the Speaker adjourned the House after about 25 minutes till 12 noon.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hubble captures serpentine spiral arms of a spiral galaxy 80 million light-years away

Hubble captures serpentine spiral arms of a spiral galaxy 80 million light-y...

 Global
2
Scientists reveal Mercury has geomagnetic storms similar to those on Earth

Scientists reveal Mercury has geomagnetic storms similar to those on Earth

 United States
3
Operating hours at Home Affairs offices to extend

Operating hours at Home Affairs offices to extend

South Africa
4
Govt begins inspection drive to curb hoarding of edible oils, oilseeds: Food secy

Govt begins inspection drive to curb hoarding of edible oils, oilseeds: Food...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022