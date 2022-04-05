Live updates: Ukraine: civilian ship sinking in Mariupol

Ukraine says a civilian ship is sinking in the port of the besieged city of Mariupol after Russian forces fired on it.

The Ukrainian Interior Ministry said in a statement Tuesday that the ship was struck during “shelling from the sea” by Russia, causing a fire in the engine room. The crew was rescued, including one injured crew member, it added.

The ministry said the ship was flying the flag of the Dominican Republic and posted a picture of a cargo vessel. It didn't specify how many people were on board or the nationalities of the crew members.

Russian forces have been bombarding Mariupol for weeks as they try to tighten control over Ukraine's southeastern coastline.

___ KEY DEVELOPMENTS IN THE RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: - Ukraine says Russia preparing offensive in southeast - Zelenskyy to address UN amid outrage over civilian deaths - Japan's top envoy brings back 20 Ukrainians from Poland - Go to https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine for more coverage ___ OTHER DEVELOPMENTS: BRUSSELS - Ursula von der Leyen, the president of the European Union's executive Commission, will travel to Kyiv this week to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Her spokesman, Eric Mamer, said Tuesday that her trip will come to ahead of a special pledging meeting in Warsaw over the weekend. It is the second such high-level trip by EU officials. European Parliament President Roberta Metsola went to Ukraine last week.

___ GENEVA - An international Red Cross team has shelved for Tuesday hopes of entering the besieged Ukrainian city of Mariupol after being held overnight by police in a town about 20 kilometers (12 miles) to the west.

The International Committee of the Red Cross, which has been trying to get a small team into Mariupol since Friday as part of efforts to escort beleaguered civilians out and aid in, said the team held by police in Manhush was released overnight. It did not identify the nationality of the police involved.

The ICRC said in a statement that the team's focus now is on the evacuation operation, and the “incident yesterday shows how volatile and complex the operation to facilitate safe passage around Mariupol has been for our team.” Jason Straziuso, an ICRC spokesman, said the team was “not planning on trying to enter Mariupol today. Our team's humanitarian efforts today are focused on helping the evacuation efforts in nearby areas.” ___ COPENHAGEN, Denmark - Denmark's Foreign Ministry says the country is expelling 15 Russian intelligence officers who worked at Russia's Embassy in Copenhagen.

The ministry said the Russian ambassador was informed of the decision on Tuesday. It said Denmark strongly condemned “Russia's brutality against Ukrainian civilians in Bucha” and stressed that “deliberate attacks on civilians are a war crime.” The officers have two weeks to leave Denmark. Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod said “they pose a risk to our national security that we cannot ignore.” The move came after France and Germany on Monday announced the expulsion of dozens of Russians with diplomatic status.

France plans to expel 35. The French Foreign Ministry cited national security reasons for the expulsions, saying the Russian diplomats were conducting “activities contrary to our security interests.” It gave no details.

___ MADRID -- A senior Spanish official says it is “very hard” for the European Union to take measures against Russia's natural gas sector because some of the bloc's countries are dependent on it for their energy supply and the EU's strength lies in its unity.

Teresa Ribera, Spain's minister for ecological transition, said Tuesday “it is very difficult to explain to European public opinion and Ukrainian society that we are still importing Russian energy that finances this war” in Ukraine.

The EU gets around 40% of its natural gas from Russia.

She said the energy imports create “obvious moral tension,” adding that accusations of Russian war crimes in Bucha in recent days increased the pressure on the EU to act.

She said Spain should invest in industrial-scale solar power facilities to improve the EU's energy self-sufficiency.

___ BRUSSELS - France's finance minister said there is “total determination” among all 27 European Union member countries to reinforce sanctions against Russia after evidence of the deliberate killing of Ukrainian civilians emerged. Bruno Le Maire, whose country currently holds the EU presidency, spoke ahead of a meeting of finance ministers Tuesday where possible new measures were to be discussed. Le Maire noted that French President Emmanuel Macron has made clear he is open to extending sanctions to coal and oil. He added: “We will see what the position of the other member states will be, but I think there is a possibility to have unity on the 27 member states on these new sanctions.” EU sanctions imposed on Russia following its invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24 have hit many sectors of the country's economy but the bloc so far has stayed away from sanctions that would sap its supply of Russian energy. ___ LVIV, Ukraine - Seven humanitarian corridors will be open on Tuesday, including from the besieged port city of Mariupol and the Russian-controlled Berdyansk, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said on the messaging app Telegram.

According to Vereshchuk's post, residents of Mariupol and Berdyansk will be able to leave to Zaporizhzhia on their own transport. Corridors will also be open from the city of Tokmak in the Zaporizhzhia region and cities of Severodonetsk, Lysychansk, Popasna and Hirske in the Luhansk region.

Vereshchuk said in the same post that the Russian troops “don't allow anyone to enter Mariupol,” and that the Russians “blocked the representatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross” in the settlement of Manhush just west of Mariupol.

Vereshchuk said that, after negotiations, the Red Cross representatives “were released at night and sent to Zaporizhzhia.” It was not immediately clear from Vereshchuk's statement whether Russia has agreed to halt the fighting along the announced corridors. Some of the Ukrainian efforts to evacuate civilians via humanitarian corridors had previously failed as fighting along them continued even despite agreements with Russia.

___ LONDON - British defense officials say Ukrainian forces have taken back more territory as Russian troops continue to retreat in Ukraine's north.

Britain's Ministry of Defense says Ukrainian forces “have retaken key terrain” after forcing Russian units to retreat north of Kyiv and around the northern city of Chernihiv. The ministry says “low-level fighting is likely to continue in some parts of the newly recaptured regions, but diminish significantly over this week as the remainder of Russian forces withdraw.” In an intelligence update posted online, the U.K. says many of the Russian units “are likely to require significant re-equipping and refurbishment before being available to redeploy for operations in eastern Ukraine.” Ukrainian and Western officials say Russia is refocusing its offensive on the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine.

___ BERLIN - Germany's president is admitting mistakes in policy toward Russia in his previous job as foreign minister.

President Frank-Walter Steinmeier served twice as ex-Chancellor Angela Merkel's foreign minister, most recently from 2013 to 2017, and before that as ex-Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder's chief of staff. In that time, Germany pursued dialogue with Russian President Vladimir Putin and cultivated close energy ties.

Steinmeier told ZDF television Tuesday that “we failed on many points,” including efforts to encourage Russia toward democracy and respecting human rights.

The president conceded that “there were different assessments” of Russia among European countries. He added: “It is true that we should have taken the warnings of our eastern European partners more seriously, particularly regarding the time after 2014” and the building of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline.

Sticking to that project was a mistake that cost Germany “a lot of credit and credibility” in eastern Europe, he said. Chancellor Olaf Scholz suspended the pipeline in the week Russia invaded Ukraine.

___ LVIV, Ukraine - Ukraine's General Staff reports Tuesday morning that Russia is regrouping its troops and preparing for an offensive in Donbas.

“The goal is to establish full control over the territory of Donetsk and Luhansk regions,” the update posted on the General Staff's Facebook page says.

In the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, the Russian military are focusing their efforts on taking control of Popasna and Rubizhne cities, as well as establishing full control over Mariupol, the General Staff said. Other towns and settlements in the two regions are subject to continued shelling.

The Russian troops also continue to block Kharkiv, according to the General Staff.

___ BANGKOK - A report by the World Bank says disruptions to supplies of commodities, financial strains and higher prices are among the shocks from the war in Ukraine that will slow economies in Asia in coming months.

The report released Tuesday forecasts slower growth and rising poverty in the Asia-Pacific region this year. Growth for the region is estimated at 5%, down from the original forecast of 5.4%. It anticipates that China, the region's largest economy, will expand at a 5% pace.

The report says “multiple shocks” are adding to troubles for people and for businesses and that governments whose finances have been stretched by the pandemic have less capacity to help.

___ UNITED NATIONS - A top official in the global campaign against the use of land mines is urging Russia to halt the use in Ukraine of these weapons that too often kill and maim civilians. Alicia Arango Olmos, Colombia's ambassador to the United Nations in Geneva and this year's president of the state parties to the 1997 convention banning the production and use of land mines, expressed deep concern at media reports that Russia is using land mines in its war in Ukraine. She pointed to Human Rights Watch which said on March 29 that Ukrainian explosive ordnance disposal technician located banned anti-personnel mines in the eastern Kharkiv region a day earlier. The rights group said Russia is known to possess the type of mines that were discovered, but Ukraine doesn't have them. Arango Olmos told a news conference Monday that Ukraine is one of the 164 state parties to the convention, but Russia is not.

Monday was the International Day for Mine Awareness and Assistance in Mine Action.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)