Union Minister Jitendra Singh, MP CM release Madhya Pradesh Sushasan and Development Report

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has pulled out Madhya Pradesh from the list of BIMARU states and made it highly progressive, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said and highlighted that good governance's ultimate objective is to ensure ease of living.

Singh along with Chouhan on Monday released a state governance report titled 'Madhya Pradesh Sushasan and Development Report-2022', an official statement issued on Tuesday said.

While complimenting the Madhya Pradesh government for coming out with the comprehensive report and working in close collaboration with the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances, Singh said the personnel ministry has been constantly endeavouring to pick up the best practices followed by each state and then motivate the others to emulate them.

He complimented Chouhan for pulling out Madhya Pradesh from the dubious stigma of being a 'BIMARU' state to making it a highly progressive state excelling most others in several indices like the agriculture-index.

Chouhan appreciated the Modi government's efforts in coming out with several governance reforms.

He also hailed Union Minister of State for Personnel Singh for his constant and consistent focus to develop vision for 'India@2047'.

For many years, Madhya Pradesh is on the fast track and will soon be able to achieve exemplary targets in every sphere, Chouhan said.

Union Minister Singh said that in 2014, after formation of government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave the mantra of 'maximum governance, minimum government'.

He said that any rule which is frequently complained about, means, that the rule itself is flawed.

Singh said that on the same lines, in the last eight years, ''we have done away with around 1,500 rules''.

The Union minister highlighted the colonial practice of attestation of documents by a gazetted officer was abolished within three months of the formation of the government in 2014.

By abolishing such colonial and decades old rules, the government gave a message to the people that now there is such a government in power which has the courage and capacity to trust the youth, Singh said.

He also cited that the obsolete rule of interview was abolished from January 1, 2016.

The prime minister has always encouraged and given guidance in such revolutionary decisions. The ultimate objective of good governance is to bring ease of living in the life of the common people, Singh said.

He said that in 2014, the Grievance Cell of the government of India used to receive two lakh grievances a year, but today, the number of received grievances has gone up to 25 lakh a year.

This means that the government is prompt and follows a timeline, and ''our disposal rate is 95-98 per cent per week'', Singh said.

Singh said that the government has been prompt, responsive and that is how it has succeeded in earning the confidence of the people of this country.

He said that the country is celebrating Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav and the next 25 years will decide about where India will be standing and what will be its stature when the country celebrates 100 years of its Independence.

Singh said that the plan of action for these 25 years is very important.

He said that ''we look at 2047 from the prism and parameters of 2022 and we have to first create indices for 2047 to assess the parameters and guiding principles of 2047''.

