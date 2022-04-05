J-K govt giving impetus to natural and organic farming

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday said that the government of the UT is giving impetus to natural and organic farming and registered a record increase in terms of areas covered under organic certification in a sustainable manner. Sinha today attended the first Zonal Convention on Natural Farming at SKUAST-Jammu.

Speaking at the event today, Sinha said, "Jammu and Kashmir is giving major impetus to natural and organic farming and registered a record increase in terms of areas covered under organic certification in a sustainable manner." Sinha mentioned today that organic farming with technology-based assistance will reduce the input cost and usher in rural prosperity soon.

"We are methodically developing a robust ecosystem by extending financial assistance, technological and marketing support for better realization of prices to farmers. In the long run, organic farming with technology-based assistance will reduce the input cost and usher rural prosperity," he said. The Lieutenant Governor added that natural and organic farming can effectively tackle the challenges posed by climate change and soil degradation. "We are addressing the concerns of small and marginal farmers and instead of narrow silos, agriculture and allied sector is being developed to ensure farm sustainability for the farmers," he said.

Meanwhile, the Central government on March 29 informed that it is implementing Bhartiya Prakritik Krishi Padhati (BPKP) introduced during 2020-21 as a sub-scheme of Paramparagat Krishi Vikas Yojana (PKVY) for the promotion of traditional indigenous practices including Natural Farming to bring down the input costs. The scheme mainly emphasises on the exclusion of all synthetic chemical inputs and promotes on-farm biomass recycling with major stress on biomass mulching, use of cow dung-urine formulations and other plant-based preparations. Training through capacity building is integral part of the scheme. (ANI)

