Karnataka: Three arrested for stabbing one to death after argument over bike collision in Bengaluru

The Bengaluru police have arrested three people for stabbing a person to death after an argument over a bike collision in Bengaluru on Tuesday midnight. Kamal Pant, Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru city, tweeted, "During midnight of April 5, Simon Raj and Chandru had gone to an eatery on Mysore Road. While returning back on their bike, they collided with another bike, being ridden by one Shahid."

As per Pant, the accident led to an argument, in which others too joined and Shahid stabbed Chandru on his right thigh. Shahid along with others fled from the spot, Pant added. Pant further stated, "The victim Chandru was shifted to Victoria hospital where he succumbed to injury. Three accused have been arrested in the matter." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)