Hungary PM says to strengthen alliance with Poland in EU

Reuters | Budapest | Updated: 06-04-2022 18:34 IST | Created: 06-04-2022 18:34 IST
Hungary must strengthen its alliance with Poland as it is a strategic alliance within the European Union, Prime Minister Viktor Orban told a news conference on Wednesday.

In response to a question about a disciplinary procedure flagged by the European Commission on Tuesday, Orban said Hungary would wait to see the EU's letter, but "will not give in" to pressure to support an expansion of sanctions against Russia to oil and gas shipments, as that was a "red line" for Hungary.

