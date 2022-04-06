Punjab: 14 quintals of adulterated cheese seized in Mohali, Patiala

In an action against adulteration in food items under the ongoing inspection drive in the state, the health teams on Wednesday seized 14 quintals of adulterated cheese here, informed the Health Minister. Punjab Health Minister Dr Vijay Singla said that the health team seized 7.8 quintals of spurious cheese in district SAS Nagar (Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar). Besides, another seizure of 6.2 quintals of paneer was also made in Samana town of Patiala district.

"Acting on a tip-off, a team from district Sangrur had set up check posts in different areas of Mohali early morning. The stock of 7 quintals 80 kg of cheese was seized after taking the sample from the vehicle which carried the cheese to supply to the outer districts. The team also raided at cheese making unit which was involved in supplying the cheese." Apart from this, the team also collected eight more samples of milk products and sweets with artificial colours from different factories in district Mohali, informed the Minister.

Minister said that complaints were pouring in regarding the supply of substandard cheese in district Mohali, the health team conducted raids and seized the adulterated food items. "No one will be allowed to play havoc with the health of the people by selling adulterated or spurious food products, this would not be compromised at any cost and this campaign would be intensified in the next days", said the Health Minister, adding that the Punjab government has adopted zero tolerance towards adulteration of food items in the state.

Dr Singla said, "Punjab government under the leadership of the Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann has committed to providing pure and quality food items to the people and such actions are a part of this commitment." Meanwhile, the inter-district teams of the Health Department collected 110 samples of milk, cheese, khoya, powdered milk, ghee and other food items in 13 districts in two days, which have been sent to the State Food Lab for testing.

The Health Minister gave a clarion call to people to immediately share the information at the number for grievance redressal issued by the State Government in case they found any sale of any substandard and adulterated food items. He said that the sole purpose of the drive was to curb the adulteration of food items. He also said that the purpose is not to harass milkmen or traders of dairy products. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)