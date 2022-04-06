EDMC nod to policy for temporary permit for general trade, storage license in unauthorised colonies
The EDMC has approved a policy of granting temporary permit for general trade, storage licenses under the ambit of the provisions of the National Capital Territory of Delhi Laws Special Provisions Act, extended upto 31.12.2023 by considering the importance of geographic extent of unauthorised colonies and commercial activities being carried out in such unauthorized colonies in its territorial jurisdiction, it said.
The East Delhi Municipal Corporation has approved a policy for granting temporary permit for general trade, storage licenses under the ambit of the Delhi laws (special provisions) act considering the importance of geographic extent of unauthorised colonies and commercial activities being carried out from there, the civic body said on Wednesday. According to the policy, a temporary permit will be issued for allowing general trade, storage license for commercial activities in these unauthorised colonies as covered under the mixed land use regulations of Master Plan for Delhi-2021, with one year validity or till special provision act continues in these area, the EDMC said in a statement. The EDMC has approved a policy of granting temporary permit for general trade, storage licenses under the ambit of the provisions of the National Capital Territory of Delhi Laws (Special Provisions) Act, (extended upto 31.12.2023) by considering the importance of geographic extent of unauthorised colonies and commercial activities being carried out in such unauthorized colonies in its territorial jurisdiction, it said. The properties having proof of commercial activity, before 2006 with undertaking in the form of an affidavit from a user that the commercial activity is running prior to January 1, 2006 are covered under the grant of temporary permit as per the simplification of license procedure for operation of general trade, storage licenses in EDMC, the statement said.
