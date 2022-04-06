IEA countries to tap 60 mln barrels of oil on top of U.S. release -sources
Reuters | Updated: 06-04-2022 20:46 IST | Created: 06-04-2022 20:45 IST
Member countries of the International Energy Agency besides the United States have agreed to release 60 million barrels of oil from storage, two member government sources told Reuters on Wednesday.
The amount will be matched by the United States as part of Washington's pledge last week to tap 180 million barrels of oil from storage, they added.
The massive releases are aimed at cooling prices and easing supply concerns as sanctions and buyer aversion disrupts Russian oil supplies in the wake of its invasion of Ukraine.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russian
- David Evans
- United States
- Washington
- Ukraine
- International Energy Agency
Advertisement
ALSO READ
New Satellite images show damage from Russian military air strikes across Irpin, Kyiv in Ukraine
Russian artist and Ukrainian in Bali collaborate on message of unity
96 yr old Holocaust survivor killed in Russian strike on Kharkiv in Ukraine
Japan protests Russian halt to World War Two peace treaty talks
Russian embassy in US dismisses Western media reports about "camps" in Mariupol as lies