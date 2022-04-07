Left Menu

China to strictly control new oil refining capacity, cut emissions

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 07-04-2022 08:31 IST | Created: 07-04-2022 08:31 IST
China will strictly control new capacity in its oil refining industry and improve production efficiency of petrochemical products as it strives to reduce excessive capacity and lower emissions in line with its pledge to deal with climate change.

The country targets to cut emissions of volatile organic compounds, a major pollutant from the oil refining sector, by 10% by 2025 from levels in 2020, said a statement issued by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology on Thursday.

