Sealmatic Receives Engineers India Limited (EIL) Certification

Sealmatic designs and manufactures API 682, high precision heavy-duty mechanical seals that are widely employed for various hydrocarbon applications, as well as chemical petrochemical and many other severe applications in various industries globally.With the prestigious EIL certification, Sealmatic has paved its way for supplying mechanical seals in refineries, petrochemicals, chemical industries and related offsite and utility facilities, as well as in oil and gas pipelines, LPG terminals, bottling plants and various hydrocarbon plants.PWR PWR

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-04-2022 12:06 IST | Created: 07-04-2022 12:06 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India Engineers India Ltd (EIL) is one of the leading design and engineering organization in South Asia. EIL is the only ‘Total Solution’ engineering consultancy company in India providing design, engineering, procurement, construction and integrated project management services from ‘Concept to Commissioning’ with highest quality and safety standards.

EIL has an impressive record of executing over 5000 assignments consisting of 400 major projects valued over US$200 Billion.

With pride, Sealmatic has announced that it has been certified by Engineers India Limited, a prestigious certification recognized by various end users in industries such as onshore, offshore oil & gas industry, petroleum refining, petrochemicals, chemicals, fertilizers, mining & metallurgy and many more. Sealmatic designs and manufactures API 682, high precision & heavy-duty mechanical seals that are widely employed for various hydrocarbon applications, as well as chemical/ petrochemical and many other severe applications in various industries globally.

With the prestigious EIL certification, Sealmatic has paved its way for supplying mechanical seals in refineries, petrochemicals, chemical industries and related offsite and utility facilities, as well as in oil and gas pipelines, LPG terminals, bottling plants and various hydrocarbon plants.

PWR PWR

