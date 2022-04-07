Left Menu

UK business minister says energy strategy could reduce bills soon

Reuters | London | Updated: 07-04-2022 12:41 IST | Created: 07-04-2022 12:33 IST
UK business minister says energy strategy could reduce bills soon
Kwasi Kwarteng Image Credit: Wikipedia
British business minister Kwasi Kwarteng said on Thursday that the government's new energy strategy should help to reduce consumer energy bills within the next few years, as the cost of renewable resources falls.

Asked how long it would take for the new strategy to have an impact, he said: "I think the impact could be very soon, and by soon, I mean three or four years. We've seen over the last 10 years the cost of offshore wind come down."

