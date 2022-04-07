Shakti Pumps gets maiden patent for unidirectional solar water pump

Shakti Pumps has got its maiden patent for a unidirectional solar water pump with grid-tied power generation capabilities.

According to the provisions of the Patents Act 1970, the patent has a validity of 20 years from the date of filing.

''Shakti Pumps (India) Limited, India's leading manufacturer of energy-efficient pumps and motors has been granted its maiden patent for Innovating 'A Unidirectional Solar Water Pump with Grid-tied Power Generation' system making it a proud moment in the company's history,'' a company statement said.

The unidirectional solar pump invention ensures efficient performance by utilizing the panels to help feed extra power to the grid.

Furthermore, this technology allows to limit the pump's discharge as per the water need and helps save both water and electricity. Chairman and Managing Director of Shakti Pumps (India) Ltd Dinesh Patidar said, ''We expect similar success for 28 more patients that we have applied for which is a testimony to our commitment towards renewable energy solutions through innovation.''

