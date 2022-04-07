Left Menu

Shakti Pumps gets maiden patent for unidirectional solar water pump

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2022 16:12 IST | Created: 07-04-2022 16:07 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia
Shakti Pumps has got its maiden patent for a unidirectional solar water pump with grid-tied power generation capabilities.

According to the provisions of the Patents Act 1970, the patent has a validity of 20 years from the date of filing.

''Shakti Pumps (India) Limited, India's leading manufacturer of energy-efficient pumps and motors has been granted its maiden patent for Innovating 'A Unidirectional Solar Water Pump with Grid-tied Power Generation' system making it a proud moment in the company's history,'' a company statement said.

The unidirectional solar pump invention ensures efficient performance by utilizing the panels to help feed extra power to the grid.

Furthermore, this technology allows to limit the pump's discharge as per the water need and helps save both water and electricity. Chairman and Managing Director of Shakti Pumps (India) Ltd Dinesh Patidar said, ''We expect similar success for 28 more patients that we have applied for which is a testimony to our commitment towards renewable energy solutions through innovation.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

