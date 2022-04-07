Dombivli residents face day-long power cut amid sweltering heat

Power supply to over 9,000 homes in Dombivli, a satellite town near Mumbai, has been disrupted due to a faulty cable since early Thursday morning, an official said. The supply was likely to be restored by 9 at night, he said, even as the area, 41 km from Mumbai, saw the mercury rising to 40 degrees Celsius during the day.

Residents complained that power went out in areas like Ayare village and Mhatre Nagar at 6.30 am without any warning, and there had been no updates about restoration or the reasons for the problem. A senior official of the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company said the trouble began at 9.40 am because of a fault in the 22 KV feeder line and the work to restore supply was in progress.

Power supply will be restored by 9 at night, he said, adding that as many as 9,000 homes served through 14 transformers have been affected.

The power cut took place at a time when many people continue to work from home.

During the times of electricity scarcity in Maharashtra till a few years ago, Dombivli used to face regular power cuts which was called 'load-shedding'.

