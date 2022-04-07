Left Menu

Recreation and Wellness facility inaugurated at Goa's Thivim Railway Station

In a move to enhance passenger comfort, an innovative facility called Recreation and Wellness facility at Thivim Railway Station was inaugurated on Thursday.

ANI | Thivim (Goa) | Updated: 07-04-2022 21:26 IST | Created: 07-04-2022 21:26 IST
Recreation and Wellness facility inaugurated at Goa's Thivim Railway Station
Recreation and Wellness facility at Thivim Railway Station was inaugurated by SK Jha, Director (O&C) (Photo/Twitter/Konkan Railway). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a move to enhance passenger comfort, an innovative facility called Recreation and Wellness facility at Thivim Railway Station was inaugurated on Thursday. This fully air-conditioned kiosk comprises of relaxing wellness chair and a virtual reality facility. Santosh Kumar Jha, Director (Operations and Commercial), Konkan Railway Corporation Limited along with other officials of Konkan Railway inaugurated the Relax Zone today.

In a tweet today by the Konkan Railway, it read, "In a move to enhance passenger comfort, an innovative facility called Recreation and Wellness facility at Thivim Railway Station was inaugurated by Shri S K Jha, Director (O&C). This fully air-conditioned KIOSK comprises of Relaxing Wellness Chair and Virtual Reality facility." The fully air-conditioned Kiosk, comprising of relaxing wellness chair and a virtual reality facility with short duration cinema (film) offers passengers a pleasant and relaxing experience at the station, the official statement read. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Axiom Mission 1: SpaceX Falcon 9, Dragon rolled out to launchpad ahead of Friday’s flight

Axiom Mission 1: SpaceX Falcon 9, Dragon rolled out to launchpad ahead of Fr...

 United States
2
Russia pays rubles to holders of Eurobonds for first time

Russia pays rubles to holders of Eurobonds for first time

Russia
3
Science News Roundup: Gilead's remdesivir fails to show benefit in European trial; no fetus risk seen with first-trimester vaccination; First private astronaut mission to space station readies for launch and more

Science News Roundup: Gilead's remdesivir fails to show benefit in European ...

 Global
4
Amazon tops LinkedIn’s 2022 Top Companies list in America

Amazon tops LinkedIn’s 2022 Top Companies list in America

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022