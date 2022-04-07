Leopard rescued from well
A leopard was rescued from a well after a three-hour operation in Maharashtra's Jalna district on Thursday, forest officials said.
Sukhdev Bankar, a resident of Kumbharjhari village in Jafrabad tehsil, found a leopard trapped in his well in the morning.
A team of forest department officials and police rushed to the spot.
A cage trap was lowered into the well and they succeeded in extricating the animal, a one-and-a-half-year-old male, after nearly three hours.
"The leopard would be released into the wild after medical examination,'' said a forest official.
