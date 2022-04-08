ABB India expands Gujarat factory

ABB India on Friday announced expansion of its Gujarat factory to meet growing global demand for digital substation products and digital systems.

Located within ABB India's largest manufacturing campus, this new factory will meet the growing demand for a wide range of digital substation products and digital solutions in India and in more than 50 countries, a company statement said.

The manufacturing portfolio includes products like relays, while the solutions range from centralized protection and control systems, distribution automation, to bus transfer systems and arc protection for the electrical distribution network.

These products are deployed across multiple industries from cement, steel, oil and gas to utilities (power distribution companies) and renewable energy projects through OEMs.

This facility manufactures four variants or series of relays, constituting a significant portion of ABB's portfolio of this product.

''We have been consistently investing in Gujarat, making it one of our largest manufacturing campuses. The inauguration of this facility demonstrates our commitment to partnering India's grid expansion and clean energy targets,'' said Sanjeev Sharma, Country Head and Managing Director, ABB India.

Ganesh Kothawade, Senior Vice President, Electrification Business, ABB India, said the new facility will help meet growing demand from ABB's customers to improve the reliability, speed, accuracy and efficiency of their electrical equipment and networks.

