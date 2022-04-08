OGE plans pipeline link for Wilhelmshaven LNG terminal

Germany's biggest pipeline network operator Open Grid Europe (OGE) plans to build a 30km liquefied natural gas (LNG) link from a planned terminal at the North Sea port of Wilhelmshaven by the end of the year, it said on Friday. The link will run from Wilhelmshaven to NETRA, a long-distance pipeline taking gas further south and east, reaching NETRA at a point near the Etzel underground storage facility.

Germany aims to fast-track development of LNG infrastructure to cope with a shift away from Russian gas since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which Moscow describes as a "special military operation". "The planned gas infrastructure in the Wilhelmshaven region secures a reliable and affordable gas supply from other sources and thus serves social peace and security of supply in Germany," said Thomas Huewener, OGE's technical director.

The pipeline is expected to have initial capacity of 10 billion cubic metres (bcm), potentially increasing to 28 bcm with further expansion of the network over the next few years, OGE said. Germany has yet to establish an LNG terminal but three projects are under discussion.

Companies and policymakers pushing for fixed onshore terminals in northern Germany are also discussing whether floating LNG storage platforms could be used until permanent terminals are built. The line planned by OGE would also be designed in such a way to allow transportation of so-called green hydrogen, which is produced using renewable energy.

Australian investor Macquarie holds a 24% stake in OGE, with other shares owned by infrastructure and state funds and Munich Re.