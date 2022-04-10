Left Menu

Lok Sabha Speaker interacts with tea garden workers in Assam

PTI | Kaziranga | Updated: 10-04-2022 21:14 IST | Created: 10-04-2022 21:01 IST
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Sunday interacted with tea garden workers in Assam and assured them of taking up with the state government the problems faced by them. Birla, who is in Assam for a Commonwealth Parliamentary Association meeting, visited Kaziranga National Park on Sunday, during which he chatted with the tea garden workers, an official release said.

He visited the tea production units located in Hathikuli area of Kaziranga, which is nearly 125 years old.

The diligence with which the workers select each leaf and then process it with modern techniques has given Indian tea its global recognition, Birla said.

The Lok Sabha Speaker said issues related to tea garden workers have come up for discussion in Parliament, and he would also talk to the state government about the problems faced by them.

Earlier, on reaching Kaziranga, Assam Agriculture Minister Atul Bora and the locals accorded a traditional welcome to Birla.

