JNU scuffle: University appeals to all to exercise restraint, let academic environment flourish

A day after a scuffle broke out between two groups of students on the Jawaharlal Nehru University's (JNU) campus on Sunday, allegedly over-serving of non-vegetarian food in the mess on Ram Navami, the University administration on Monday appealed to everyone to exercise restraint and let the academic environment flourish without external disturbances. An official press communique today by the University read, "There was a scuffle in the JNU Campus on 10 April 2022 between student groups. It was the occasion of Rama Navami and Hawan was organized by the students in the Kaveri Hostel and there were students who were objecting to this. The wardens and Dean of Students tried to pacify and the Hawan was concluded peacefully."

"Despite this, some group of students were not happy with this and soon after, at the time of dinner, a ruckus was created over there and heated arguments were followed by altercation between both the groups in the Kaveri Hostel. Mess is run by the student committee and the administration has nothing to do with their menu. The wardens clarified on the spot and issued a notice when the ruckus was going on among students that there is no bar on serving non-vegetarian food," the press release read. The administration highlighted that the warden issued a notice calling for peace and clarifying issues. "The JNU administration immediately swung into action. Later in the night, JNU Vice Chancellor Prof Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit visited Kaveri Hostel and took stock of the situation. JNU is an institution with rich legacy which has nurtured generations. It has always been known for academic and intellectual pursuits with strong culture of healthy discussions and debates," it read.

The administration appealed all to exercise restraint and let the academic environment flourish in JNU without any external disturbances, the Registrar said. Two groups of students clashed on the Jawaharlal Nehru University's (JNU) campus on Sunday, allegedly over serving of non-vegetarian food in the mess on Ram Navami. At least six students were injured in the scuffle between left-leaning students and members of the RSS-affiliated ABVP, though both sides claim many more were wounded. Delhi Police has lodged an FIR on the basis on a complaint filed by the JNU students. (ANI)

