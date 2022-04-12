Ukraine's Zelenskiy urges EU sanctions on Russian oil, banks
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called on the European Union on Tuesday to slap sanctions on all Russian banks and Russian oil and to set a deadline for ending imports of Russian gas.
He was speaking in a video address to the Lithuanian parliament.
