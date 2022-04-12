U.S. not able to confirm reports of use of chemical weapons in Ukraine -Blinken
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 12-04-2022 23:29 IST | Created: 12-04-2022 23:29 IST
- Country:
- United States
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday said the United States is not in a position to confirm anything when it comes to reports of the use of chemical weapons in Ukraine.
"We're in direct conversation with partners to try to determine what actually has happened. So this is a real concern," Blinken told reporters.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- State
- U.S.
- Ukraine
- Antony Blinken
- United States
- Blinken
Advertisement
ALSO READ
TOP WRAP 1-Ukraine sets ceasefire goal for new Russia talks, but breakthrough looks distant
U.S. Senate approves $52 bln chips bill in bid to reach compromise
U.S. House riot panel recommends contempt charge for two more ex-Trump aides
U.S. House riot panel recommends contempt charge for two more ex-Trump aides
TOP WRAP 2-Ukraine sets ceasefire goal for new Russia talks, but breakthrough looks distant