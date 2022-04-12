U.S. not able to confirm reports of use of chemical weapons in Ukraine -Blinken

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday said the United States is not in a position to confirm anything when it comes to reports of the use of chemical weapons in Ukraine.

"We're in direct conversation with partners to try to determine what actually has happened. So this is a real concern," Blinken told reporters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)