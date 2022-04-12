Left Menu

U.S. not able to confirm reports of use of chemical weapons in Ukraine -Blinken

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 12-04-2022 23:29 IST | Created: 12-04-2022 23:29 IST
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday said the United States is not in a position to confirm anything when it comes to reports of the use of chemical weapons in Ukraine.

"We're in direct conversation with partners to try to determine what actually has happened. So this is a real concern," Blinken told reporters.

