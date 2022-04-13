Left Menu

German lawmakers call for EU ban on Russian oil after Ukraine visit

Roth's comments come after visiting western Ukraine on Tuesday with two parliamentarian committees heads from the ruling coalition parties. "It can be done within a few weeks because there are other suppliers," said Anton Hofreiter, the head of the Bundestag's Europe's Committee, adding that phase-out period to implement a ban on Russian coal was too long.

Updated: 13-04-2022 03:59 IST | Created: 13-04-2022 03:59 IST
German lawmakers call for EU ban on Russian oil after Ukraine visit
The European Union should impose an embargo on Russian oil as soon as possible, the chairmen of three parliamentarian committees said on Tuesday after a visit to Ukraine. The EU is drafting proposals for an oil embargo on Russia although there was no agreement to ban Russian crude. EU diplomats said Berlin, which is heavily reliant on Russian oil, is not actively supporting an immediate embargo.

Germany's government expects to be able to phase out Russian oil by the end of the year. German Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Michael Roth on Tuesday said cutting Russian oil would be a very important signal because it would affect Russia's main source of income.

A quick EU decision could be combined with a transition phase like the import ban on Russian coal, which will come into effect from mid-August after EU ambassadors agreed on it last week, Roth said. Roth's comments come after visiting western Ukraine on Tuesday with two parliamentarian committees heads from the ruling coalition parties.

"It can be done within a few weeks because there are other suppliers," said Anton Hofreiter, the head of the Bundestag's Europe's Committee, adding that phase-out period to implement a ban on Russian coal was too long.

