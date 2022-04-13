Presidents of Poland, Baltic states to visit Kyiv on Wednesday
Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 13-04-2022 10:53 IST | Created: 13-04-2022 10:51 IST
- Country:
- Poland
Polish President Andrzej Duda and the presidents of Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia are on their way to Kyiv to meet Ukraine's President Volodimir Zelensky, an adviser to the Polish leader said on Wednesday.
"Our countries are showing support to Ukraine and President Zelenskiy in this way," Jakub Kumoch, the adviser, posted on Twitter.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Polish
- Jakub Kumoch
- Zelenskiy
- Ukraine
- Lithuania
- Latvia
- Andrzej Duda
- Kyiv
- Estonia
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Europe must stop buying Russian oil and gas, Lithuania's president says
NATO asks Denmark to deploy 800 soldiers to Latvia - Danish Defense Ministry
Latvia outlaws using letter 'Z' as a symbol supporting Russia's Ukraine war
Lithuanian documentary film director Kvedaravicius killed in Ukraine's Mariupol - reports
Latvia closes two Russian consulates, expels staff