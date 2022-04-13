BJP's 5-member fact-finding team to probe Nadia rape case

As the outrage in West Bengal continues over the Hanskhali rape case, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda on Wednesday formed a five-member fact-finding committee to ascertain details of the alleged "rape and murder" of the minor girl. The committee, with all the five members being women, has been asked to submit its report at the earliest.

The members include MP and BJP National Vice President Rekha Verma, UP cabinet minister Baby Rani Maurya, Tamil Nadu MLA and BJP National President Mahila Morcha Vanathi Srinivasan, party leader Khushbu Sunder and West Bengal MLA Sreerupa Mitra Chaudhary. Earlier this month, a 14-year-old girl died after she was allegedly gang-raped in West Bengal's Nadia district. The victim's family accused the son of a Trinamool Congress panchayat leader in the case.

A case under sections 376(2)(G) (gangrape), 302 (murder), 204 (tampering with evidence) of the IPC and relevant sections of the POCSO) Act was registered in the case. The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday granted permission to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to probe the Hanskhali rape case.

In its detailed order, the HC noted that in order to have a 'fair investigation' and instill confidence in the family of the victim, the case was being handed over to the CBI. The state investigating agency has been asked to hand over all papers relating to the investigation, as well as the custody of the accused to the central agency. (ANI)

