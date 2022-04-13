Madhavpur Ghed festival brings together far east and west: Anurag Thakur

Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Shri Anurag Thakur today attended the third day of the four-day 'Madhavpur Ghed Fair' in Gujarat. The event was also attended by Shri N Biren Singh, Chief Minister of Manipur, and Ministers of Government of Gujrat.

Addressing the audience on the occasion the Minister said Madhavpur Ghed Festival is highest symbol of connecting people of India and the festival brings together the far east of the country and the west. Speaking on the developmental work being carried out in the States of north-east Shri Thakur said Look East Policy has become Act East Policy only under the current Government and north eastern states of India have since seen unprecedented development in infrastructure and facilities.

Shri Thakur said that the Government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi has actively worked towards reviving India's lost cultural heritage and it is under the Prime Minister that Kedarnathji Temple has seen a grand upliftment on the one hand while grandeur of Somnath temple has achieved new highs on the other. The Minister extolled the work done by the Union Government on Kashi Vishwanath Corridor, construction of Ram Temple and beautification of Char Dham.

The Minister said that while India gained political independence in 1947, cultural independence was not achieved and it is only in 2014 that cultural nationalism became a crucial part of political discourse. The Minister exhorted the current and future generations to connect with their cultural roots and said it was our responsibility that stories from our cultural legacy are propagated among the masses.

The Minister recalled his recent visit to Abu Dhabi and said it was because of the harmonious relations established under the Prime Minister that a Gulf country will now be home to a grand Swami Naranyan Temple.

Shri Anurag Thakur promised that Ministry of I&B along with its media units will promote the festival and add to its magnificence.

The Madhavpur Ghed Festival is being held from 10th to 13th April 2022. The festival was inaugurated by the President of India and is being organised by Government of Gujarat in partnership with Ministry of Culture and Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region.

