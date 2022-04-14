Left Menu

Union Minister reviews preparations in J-K's Samba ahead of PM Modi's visit on National Panchayati Raj Day

To review the preparedness ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit on National Panchayati Raj Day on April 24, Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh on Wednesday visited Palli panchayat in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba.

Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh (Photo:ANI). Image Credit: ANI
To review the preparedness ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit on National Panchayati Raj Day on April 24, Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh on Wednesday visited Palli panchayat in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba. Speaking to the reporters here, Singh said that the installation of solar power plants worth Rs 2.45 crore will be finished in a day or two and will provide electricity to 340 households.

"PM Modi will address the country's Panchayats from here. Nearly 8 to 10 departments of the government are involved in this arrangement. We'll display new innovations and tech in rural development in this region, promoting agricultural startups. Work of installing solar plants worth around Rs 2.45 cr will finish in 1-2 days and by April 17-18, 340 households will receive electricity via solar power," he said. The Union Minister further said that Jammu will become a role model for the country.

"After 4-5 years, electricity will be free. So on one side, where there's so much chaos regarding the inflation, Jammu will become a role model depicting the alternatives we have," he said. (ANI)

