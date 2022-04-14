Left Menu

Britain will have enough gas this summer, National Grid says

Reuters | London | Updated: 14-04-2022 14:10 IST | Created: 14-04-2022 14:06 IST
Britain will have enough gas this summer, National Grid says
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain will have enough gas supply to meet demand from April to September, National Grid said in its annual summer outlook on Thursday.

Total UK gas demand is forecast at 34 billion cubic metres (bcm) this summer versus 31.9 in the same period last year and supply is forecast at 34 bcm compared to 31.5 bcm last year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BTS won’t perform at Yoon Suk Yeol’s inaugural committee after facing backlash from fans!

BTS won’t perform at Yoon Suk Yeol’s inaugural committee after facing backla...

 Korea Rep
2
SpaceX Crew-4 mission to space station deferred again

SpaceX Crew-4 mission to space station deferred again

 United States
3
World News Roundup: Factbox-Who is Ukraine's Viktor Medvedchuk, a prominent Putin ally?; Soviet-era drone that crashed in Croatia carried the aerial bomb, experts say and more

World News Roundup: Factbox-Who is Ukraine's Viktor Medvedchuk, a prominent ...

 Global
4
Vaccines have halved Italy's COVID-19 death toll, study shows

Vaccines have halved Italy's COVID-19 death toll, study shows

 Italy

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022