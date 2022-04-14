Ambedkar responsible for making India largest democracy in world: CM Jai Ram Thakur

Calling Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar a source of inspiration, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Wednesday said that the credit for making India the largest democracy in the world goes to Babasaheb Ambedkar. "India is known as the largest democratic country in the world and credit of it goes to the contributions of Babasaheb Ambedkar, who is the architect of the Constitution. Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar is not just a name but also a source of inspiration and a great man who dedicated his entire life to the country," said Thakur.

Chief Minister also mentioned that the state government has been working with priority towards the honour of martyrs and heroes of the country. He said that the government is also working on the reconstruction of Shaheed Saurav Kalia Park in Palampur. He also laid the foundation stone of the augmentation work of the drinking water schemes in Bandla, Diyala and Jia Khas under the Jal Jeevan Mission.

Chief Minister was addressing a public meeting at Mini Secretariat Palampur after unveiling the statues of Babasaheb Ambedkar and Captain Vikram Batra in Palampur. (ANI)

