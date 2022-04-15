Left Menu

Saffron flags, 'Bhagwa JNU' posters outside JNU removed; Delhi Police initiates legal action

After saffron flags were seen outside Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus along with "Bhagwa JNU" posters on Friday, the Delhi Police said that the flags have been removed and suitable legal action will be taken against the ones found guilty.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2022 12:15 IST | Created: 15-04-2022 12:15 IST
Saffron flags being removed outside JNU. (ANI/photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

After saffron flags were seen outside Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus along with "Bhagwa JNU" posters on Friday, the Delhi Police said that the flags have been removed and suitable legal action will be taken against the ones found guilty. "Today morning it has come to notice that few flags and banners have been put on the road and adjoining areas near JNU. In view of recent incidents, the flags got promptly removed and suitable legal action is being taken", said Delhi Police.

This comes in the wake of a recent clash between students that took place at the university campus on Ram Navami on April 10. This followed tension between two groups of students - Left activists and ABVP members. On Sunday, a scuffle was reported between two student groups at JNU allegedly over-serving of non-veg food during Ram Navami.

The JNU administration said that no violence will be tolerated on campus and warned the students from getting involved in any incident which disturbs peace and harmony on campus. Source of Education Ministry told ANI that Ministry on Monday took note of unrest in Jawaharlal Nehru University Campus and had asked the administration to submit details of the entire incident. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

