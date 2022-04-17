Russia says if forces in Mariupol lay down arms, their lives will be spared - Tass
Russia's defence ministry said that if Ukrainian forces still fighting in Mariupol lay down their arms starting at 6 a.m. Moscow time (0300 GMT) on Sunday, their lives will be spared, Tass news agency said.
Russia said the remaining fighters - which it claims are both Ukrainian and foreign - are blockaded in the Azovstal steel works. Tass quoted Colonel-General Mikhail Mizintsev, the director of the Russian National Center for Defense Management, as saying the situation in the plant was "catastrophic".
