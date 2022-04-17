Left Menu

Russia says if forces in Mariupol lay down arms, their lives will be spared - Tass

Reuters | Updated: 17-04-2022 03:32 IST | Created: 17-04-2022 03:32 IST
Russia's defence ministry said that if Ukrainian forces still fighting in Mariupol lay down their arms starting at 6 a.m. Moscow time (0300 GMT) on Sunday, their lives will be spared, Tass news agency said.

Russia said the remaining fighters - which it claims are both Ukrainian and foreign - are blockaded in the Azovstal steel works. Tass quoted Colonel-General Mikhail Mizintsev, the director of the Russian National Center for Defense Management, as saying the situation in the plant was "catastrophic".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

