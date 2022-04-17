Left Menu

Libya's National Oil declares force majeure at Elephant field

Reuters | Tripoli | Updated: 17-04-2022 15:10 IST | Created: 17-04-2022 15:05 IST
Libya's National Oil declares force majeure at Elephant field
Libya National Oil Corp Image Credit: Twitter(@NOC_Libya)
  • Country:
  • Libya

Libya's National Oil Corp (NOC) declared on Sunday force majeure on oil production from the Elephant oil field, also known as El Feel.

The state-owned oil company said in a statement that a group of people, which it did not identify, had entered the facilities the previous day and prevented employees from working.

Also Read: Libyan national unity government adopts plan to increase oil output to 1.4 mln bpd

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Afghan officials confirm Pakistan airstrikes in Khost, Kunar provinces

Afghan officials confirm Pakistan airstrikes in Khost, Kunar provinces

Afghanistan
2
Science News Roundup: Chinese astronauts land on Earth after China's longest crewed space mission; Earliest evidence of Maya calendar found inside Guatemalan pyramid

Science News Roundup: Chinese astronauts land on Earth after China's longest...

 Global
3
Best Way to Make Money on the Internet?

Best Way to Make Money on the Internet?

 Global
4
Pink Moon to light up night sky this Saturday: All you need to know

Pink Moon to light up night sky this Saturday: All you need to know

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022