Libya's National Oil declares force majeure at Elephant field
Reuters | Tripoli | Updated: 17-04-2022 15:10 IST | Created: 17-04-2022 15:05 IST
- Country:
- Libya
Libya's National Oil Corp (NOC) declared on Sunday force majeure on oil production from the Elephant oil field, also known as El Feel.
The state-owned oil company said in a statement that a group of people, which it did not identify, had entered the facilities the previous day and prevented employees from working.
Also Read: Libyan national unity government adopts plan to increase oil output to 1.4 mln bpd
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Libya
Advertisement