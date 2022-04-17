Libya's National Oil declares force majeure at Elephant field

Libya's National Oil Corp (NOC) declared on Sunday force majeure on oil production from the Elephant oil field, also known as El Feel.

The state-owned oil company said in a statement that a group of people, which it did not identify, had entered the facilities the previous day and prevented employees from working.

Also Read: Libyan national unity government adopts plan to increase oil output to 1.4 mln bpd

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)