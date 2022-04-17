S.Africa's Eskom to implement power cuts to replenish emergency reserves
Reuters | Johannesburg | Updated: 17-04-2022 19:17 IST | Created: 17-04-2022 19:17 IST
- Country:
- South Africa
South African state power utility Eskom said on Sunday that it would implement "Stage 2" scheduled power cuts from 16:00 local time (1400 GMT) until 0300 GMT on Wednesday to replenish its emergency generation reserves.
Eskom added in a statement that the power system remained unpredictable and that any further deterioration in generation capacity may require higher stages of load-shedding, a term for power outages.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- South African
- Eskom
Advertisement