S.Africa's Eskom to implement power cuts to replenish emergency reserves

Reuters | Johannesburg | Updated: 17-04-2022 19:17 IST | Created: 17-04-2022 19:17 IST
South African state power utility Eskom said on Sunday that it would implement "Stage 2" scheduled power cuts from 16:00 local time (1400 GMT) until 0300 GMT on Wednesday to replenish its emergency generation reserves.

Eskom added in a statement that the power system remained unpredictable and that any further deterioration in generation capacity may require higher stages of load-shedding, a term for power outages.

