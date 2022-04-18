Left Menu

U.S. Treasury to focus on cracking down on Russian sanctions evaders - official

Reuters | Updated: 18-04-2022 21:41 IST | Created: 18-04-2022 21:41 IST
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen this week will urge International Monetary Fund and World Bank members to increase pressure on Russia to end its "reckless war" in Ukraine, a senior Treasury official said on Monday. The Treasury Department will focus its efforts on cracking down on those seeking to evade sweeping sanctions imposed on Russia over the war, and those who facilitate such efforts, a second official said.

Yellen will skip some meetings of the Group of 20 finance officials this week to underscore the U.S. view that Russia should be excluded from global financial institutions, the official said.

