J-K LG Manoj Sinha condoles demise of RPF personnel in Pulwama terror attack

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday condoled the demise of an RPF personnel in Pulwama. "Strongly condemn despicable terror attack on RPF personnel in Pulwama. I salute the bravery of HC Surinder Kumar, who attained martyrdom. The perpetrators of barbaric act will not be spared. Condolences to the grieving family & prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured," the Office of Lt. Governor of Jammu and Kashmir tweeted today.

One Railway Protection Force personnel succumbed to death and another was injured by terrorists in a terror attack at the Kakapora area of South Kashmir's Pulwama district on Monday. Today, at about 1805 hours, Jammu and Kashmir police received information about a terror crime incident at the Kakapora area of Pulwama where terrorists had indiscriminately fired upon two RPF personnel namely Assistant sub-inspector Devraj Kumar and HC Surinder Kumar outside Kakapora Railway Station.

In this terror crime incident, both the personnel received critical gunshot injuries and were immediately evacuated to hospital for the treatment. However, Surinder Kumar succumbed to his injuries. Jammu and Kashmir Police stands by the family of the one who lost his life at this critical juncture and pays rich tributes to the deceased.

The Police have registered a case under relevant sections of law and initiated an investigation. Officers continue to work to establish the full circumstances of the terror crime while the whole area has been cordoned off with the help of reinforcement and search in the area is going on, the police said. (ANI)

