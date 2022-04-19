Greece seizes Russian tanker as part of EU sanctions
Greece on Tuesday seized a crude oil Russian tanker off the island of Evia as part of European Union sanctions against Russia, a Greek shipping ministry official said.
The Russian-flagged Pegas, with 19 Russian crew members on board, was seized near the coastal city of Karystos in Evia. "It has been seized as part of EU sanctions," a shipping ministry official said.
A coastguard official said the vessel had been seized, but not its oil cargo.
