Greece seizes Russian tanker as part of EU sanctions

Reuters | Athens | Updated: 19-04-2022 13:23 IST | Created: 19-04-2022 13:21 IST
Greece on Tuesday seized a crude oil Russian tanker off the island of Evia as part of European Union sanctions against Russia, a Greek shipping ministry official said.

The Russian-flagged Pegas, with 19 Russian crew members on board, was seized near the coastal city of Karystos in Evia. "It has been seized as part of EU sanctions," a shipping ministry official said.

A coastguard official said the vessel had been seized, but not its oil cargo.

