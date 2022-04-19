Left Menu

Reuters | Updated: 19-04-2022 16:15 IST | Created: 19-04-2022 16:04 IST
No final declaration at G20 finmin summit -German govt source

There will be no final declaration with common goals at the G20 meeting of finance ministers and central bank heads on Wednesday due to Russia's planned virtual participation, a German government source said, adding Russia's war in Ukraine would not be left without comment. The source added that the meeting would focus on the state of the global economy, the consequences of the war in Ukraine, and COVID-19 vaccines and pandemic preparedness.

Germany, along with its closest allies, would condemn Russia's invasion of Ukraine as the reason for the global economic slowdown, soaring prices on energy markets and possible famines, said the source. "We will not leave the lies and propaganda of the Russian side uncommented," the source said during a call with journalists on Tuesday.

