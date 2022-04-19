Left Menu

Russia needs to prepare as NATO reinforces its borders, TASS reports

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 19-04-2022 20:04 IST | Created: 19-04-2022 20:02 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: Twitter (@tass_agency)
A senior Russian official said on Tuesday that NATO's reinforcement of its borders with Russia was no longer a figure of speech and Moscow should be prepared for possible aggressive action, Russia's TASS news agency reported.

The agency was quoting Dmitry Medvedev, deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council.

Medvedev, an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, warned NATO last week that if Sweden and Finland joined the U.S.-led military alliance then Russia would deploy nuclear weapons and hypersonic missiles in a European exclave.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

