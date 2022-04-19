Left Menu

Steel ministry to host 'National Metallurgist Award 2021' on Wed

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-04-2022 21:20 IST | Created: 19-04-2022 21:20 IST
Steel ministry will host the 'National Metallurgist Award 2021' event on Wednesday to recognize contributions of metallurgists working in the field of iron and steel.

National Metallurgist Award was instituted by Ministry of Steel after extensive deliberations with the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

The ministry in a statement on Tuesday said the award programme will be chaired by Union Minister of Steel Ram Chandra Prasad Singh.

The programme aims to recognise the outstanding contribution of metallurgists/engineers working in the field of iron and steel covering manufacturing, research and development (R&D), design, education, waste management, energy conservation and their specific contribution to achieve objectives of government's Aatmanirbhar Bharat mission.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

