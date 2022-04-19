Four die after inhaling poisonous gas in sewerage plant tank in Hisar's Uklana: Police

Four people died after inhaling some poisonous gas inside a tank of a sewerage treatment plant at a village in Hisar district on Tuesday, police said.

The sewage workers had entered the 50-feet deep tank in Buddakhera village for maintenance work in the plant, Uklana police station's SHO Balwant Singh said.

A worker had gone down in the tank to check an electric motor but when he did not come out despite a lapse of considerable time, another person went down to check on him, Inspector Singh said over the phone.

He said when both workers failed to come up, two more village youths entered the tank but they too failed to come out.

''All four youths died in the incident. They are suspected to have inhaled some poisonous gas when they were inside the tank,'' he said.

All the deceased were stated to be in the age group of 25-32 years.

